Tropical Storm Colin develops off of South Carolina coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – A disturbance that has been moving up the Atlantic coast has developed into Tropical Storm Colin. As of 5 a.m. Saturday morning, Colin is situated off of the South Carolina coast and is moving north northeast at 8 mph. The storm contains maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Colin is expected to maintain its intensity through early Monday morning.

The storm is expected to lift north impacting the Mid-Atlantic coast through the holiday weekend.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from South Santee River, South Carolina to Duck North Carolina.