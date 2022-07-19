Again: ‘Feels like’ temperature over 100 degrees, afternoon storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – The west coast sea breeze will be the dominant feature in the Central Florida forecast on Tuesday, leading to more afternoon storms.

Rain will develop around 3 p.m. and push from west to east across the Florida peninsula. Expect some heavy downpours with thunder and lightning.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s through the weekend, with “feels like” temperatures over 100 degrees. The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 100, set in 1914.

On Monday, Orlando reached a high temperature of 97, one shy of the record high that was set in 1892.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.93 inches this year.