PHOTOS: House goes up in flames in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A house in Volusia County went up in flames Saturday morning, according to the Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters with the Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department, City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department and the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association responded to the home.

[TRENDING: TIMELINE: Another stormy afternoon across Central Florida | VIDEO: Airplane passenger on flight near Orlando captures SpaceX launch | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Photos from the Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department shows large flames engulfing part of the front of the home.

Firefighters said there were no injuries to residents.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: