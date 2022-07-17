84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

PHOTOS: House goes up in flames in Volusia County

No residents injured in fire

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Edgewater
Volusia County house fire (Edgewater Fire Department)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A house in Volusia County went up in flames Saturday morning, according to the Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters with the Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department, City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department and the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association responded to the home.

[TRENDING: TIMELINE: Another stormy afternoon across Central Florida | VIDEO: Airplane passenger on flight near Orlando captures SpaceX launch | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Photos from the Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department shows large flames engulfing part of the front of the home.

Firefighters said there were no injuries to residents.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email