Orlando to flirt with record high of 98 as rain chances dip

ORLANDO, Fla. – With some drier air working into Central Florida, rain chances will be lower for the next couple of days.

Expect a 30% chance of rain on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 90s and “feels like” temperatures at 105 degrees.

The normal high temperature for Orlando on this date is 92. The record high for today is 98, set in 1892.

High temperatures will in the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances at 40% to 50%.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.06 inches this year.