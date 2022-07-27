Storms expected before drying trend returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms will be possible Wednesday morning in Central Florida as moisture surges in from the Atlantic.

The higher chances for storms, however, come as the heating of the day ignites both the east and west coast sea breezes, which will march toward I-4 late in the afternoon and early in the evening.

Highs Wednesday in the Orlando area top out in the mid-90s.

Storm chances fall to 20% Thursday through the weekend as high pressure builds across the Florida peninsula. Mid- to upper 90s will be likely with the lack of rain.

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected to close out July.