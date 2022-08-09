Dog days: More heat, more storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are once again pinpointing high rain chances in Central Florida.

Temperatures in the Orlando area will be in the mid-90s on Tuesday, with a 60% coverage of rain.

Expect a high of 94 degrees in Orlando. The average high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 99, set in 1987.

Rain chances will be a little lower on Wednesday, at 30%, as drier air works. Expect a 20% coverage of rain on Thursday. Rain chances gradually increase Friday through Sunday.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.72 inches this year.

Pinpointing the tropics

A tropical wave continues to produce a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Gradual development of the system is possible, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week.

The hurricane center is giving the system a 20% chance of development over the next two days and a 40% chance of development within the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Danielle.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.