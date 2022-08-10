Supermoon to steal show on Perseid meteor shower’s peak night

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a sign that summer is winding down. The peak night of the Perseid meteor shower is once again upon us. This year, however, the full moon is going to steal the show on the shower’s peak night.

The Perseid’s peak in the pre-dawn hours Aug. 11 through Aug. 12, but the full Sturgeon moon will be shining bright all night. This full moon qualifies as a supermoon since the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to earth.

In perfect conditions during the peak, clear skies away from any light pollution, 50-100 meteors per hour can be observed. With the moon involved on peak night, only about 10-20 meteors per hour will be visible.

The constellation Perseus, the starting point for most of the meteors in this shower, resides in the northeast sky and rises after midnight.

HOW TO SEE

WHERE: Look northeast and find the constellation Perseus.

WHEN: After midnight

HOW: Get to a dark place. Allow about 15 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. The darker it is, the more meteors you will see. Pack your patience. No binoculars needed, but you may want a comfortable chair or blanket since you will be looking up for a while.

