More afternoon storms to close out workweek. What about the weekend?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunshine will be out to start Friday, but by around lunchtime, look for a few storms to get going.

Some of the storms could be strong through the late afternoon hours, with damaging wind and small hail. Frequent lightning and torrential downpours could accompany any storm.

The highest opportunity for storms to linger for high school football will be west of Orlando.

Storms will be around for part of Saturday, but overall rain chances will fall to 40%. A few scattered storms get going around 1-2 p.m. along and around I-95 before pushing inland.

Storms may be close, but they will be moving away from Kennedy Space Center by the start of the Artemis I launch. The two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The heart of the tropics remain quiet, but Tropical Storm Danielle continues to strengthen in the North Atlantic.

Danielle and two other tropical waves in the Atlantic pose no threat to the United States.

The next named storm will be called Earl.

The peak of hurricane season is a week from Saturday.

Hurricane season runs through November.

