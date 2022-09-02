Tropics: Danielle strengthens, 2 other waves swirl in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Danielle continues to rapidly intensify in the North Atlantic.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, Danielle was on the brink of hurricane status, with winds of 70 mph. Hurricane-force winds are greater than 74 mph. Danielle is drifting east at 3 mph.

Additional strengthening is likely and Danielle is expected to become the season’s first hurricane.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles continues to slowly move west-northwest through the Atlantic. The environment remains only marginally conducive for development, but any further organization would lead to a tropical depression. Development chances over the next 48 hours are 50% but climb to 70% over the next five days.

This disturbance does not pose a direct threat to Florida or any part of the United States.

Another tropical wave northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands remains poorly organized. The system is moving into a more hostile environment and significant development is not expected. Development chances have decreased to 10%.

The next named storm will be Earl.

The peak of hurricane season is Sep 10.

Hurricane season runs through November.