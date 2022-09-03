Surprise, more storms expected Saturday

We are pinpointing more showers and storms along the east coast seabreeze through the afternoon Saturday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more showers and storms along the East Coast sea breeze through the afternoon today.

Expect a 50% coverage of rain on Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday.

Rain chances will be up to 50% for the afternoon on Labor Day Monday.

Expect high temperatures in low and mid 90s.

We will warm to a high temperature of 93° on Saturday.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 92°.

We saw a trace of rain officially yesterday. Now our deficit is 4.69 inches since the first of the year.

The normal high temperature in Orlando is 91°.

The record high temperature for today is 97° set in 1912.

We are pinpointing two areas in the tropics.

Tropical Storm Earl will swirl near the lesser Antilles and turn away from Puerto Rico. This will stay a fish storm, meaning it will continue to turn in the open Atlantic waters and pose no threat to land.

Tropical Storm Danielle will eventually become a Category 1 hurricane, but will also stay away from land.

