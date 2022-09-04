Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern

ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday.

Afternoon high temperatures will be just a couple of degrees above the average high in Orlando, which is 91°.

Expect a high temperature of 93° on Sunday.

Yesterday in Orlando, we had a high temperature of 94°.

We saw no rain officially yesterday. Now our deficit is 4.92 inches since the first of the year.

The record high temperature for today in Orlando is 97°. That record was set in 1904.

We continue to pinpoint Hurricane Danielle with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph. Danielle will remain out to sea and could impact Europe in the coming days.

Earl is a tropical storm and will also stay away from the U.S.

