Rain chances creep back into Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak front is approaching Central Florida on Wednesday, bringing a few showers through the afternoon.

Rain chances stand at 20% Wednesday through Friday as the front slowly moves through.

Temperatures will not change dramatically with the front.

Expect a high of 86 in Orlando, with highs in the mid-80s through the weekend. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 83. The record high is 93, set in 1919.

Halloween will be dry, with only a slight chance of rain.

Pinpointing the tropics

There are two areas of low pressure that we’re watching, one of which has a 30% chance of development over the next five days as it moves away from the U.S.

Another low pressure system, south of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, also has a 30% chance of development. We will watch this to see where it goes within the next couple of weeks.

