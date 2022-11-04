Stay off the beach: Volusia issues warning due to impending tropical disturbance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia County issued a warning Thursday as a potential tropical system is expected to bring dangerous rip currents, rough seas, rain and beach erosion to the area.

An area of low pressure across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic is expected to impact Central Florida in the coming days.

The county said high surf and large breaking waves from 5 to 12 feet were possible.

“A lot of our coastal properties suffered tremendous damage and erosion from Hurricane Ian,” said Volusia County Emergency Management Director Jim Judge. “This new system heading our way can significantly threaten those properties with more erosion.”

County officials urged residents and visitors to stay off the beach this weekend through early next week.

“With the loss of our sand buffer from Hurricane Ian and the significant coastal damage already sustained, beach conditions during this upcoming weather event are not conducive for beachgoers,” the county said in a news release. “Beach ramps will be closed to driving as weather and tidal conditions warrant. As a safety precaution, all trash cans and port-o-lets will be removed.”

There’s a 40% chance that the disturbance develops over the next five days.

It’s too soon to know if the system will organize, how strong the system could become and where exactly it will go. Due to its expected proximity to Florida, however, the Orlando area will see increased rain chances next week and coastal regions could see even more impacts.

The next named storm will be called Nicole.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.