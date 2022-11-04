Rain is on the way to Central Florida, but enjoy the weekend first

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for the next several days.

There’s a 20% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

[TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]

Rain chances increase to 60% on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic.

Pinpointing the tropics

Tropical Depression Lisa continues to move into the Bay of Campeche, impacting Mexico.

Meanwhile, a weak non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda is producing a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to the east of its center.

Any tropical or subtropical development of this disturbance should be slow to occur during the next couple of days and then turns west over the weekend.

The system is forecast to merge with a larger low pressure area developing to its southwest by the end of the weekend, and further development is not anticipated once this occurs.

Formation chances through five days stand at 10%.

And a large non-tropical low pressure system is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic.

The system is expected to initially be very broad and disorganized, but environmental conditions could support gradual subtropical or tropical development beginning early next week while it moves generally northwest or west over the southwestern Atlantic.

There’s a 40% chance that it develops over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Nicole.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: