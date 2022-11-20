Rainy, cold, breezy Sunday sets the stage for an unsettled Thanksgiving week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday kicks off an unsettled stretch leading up to Thanksgiving. Rain will continue through the morning north of Orlando and will become more widespread for the afternoon.

The extra clouds and rain will keep temperatures very cool Sunday afternoon, likely in the upper 50s northwest of I-4 and low-to mid 60s southeast. Extreme southern Osceola and coastal Brevard may sneak into the low 70s.

Wind gusts Sunday will be out of the northeast at 15-25 mph.

A widespread .5″ to 1.5″ of rain will be possible through Monday morning. Rain chances will be at 30% Monday, but it will turn a little warmer, back to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Ran chances increase again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most of Central Florida will dry out for Thanksgiving with highs jumping back to around 80 degrees. Slight rain chances will remain for the holiday along and around I-95.

A stray shower will be possible for Black Friday.

Tropics update:

No new development is expected over the next five days. Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.

