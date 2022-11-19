Unsettled stretch of weather returns to Central Florida for Thanksgiving week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday looks to be the best day for outdoor plans over the next four or so days. Clouds will go on the increase Saturday with highs climbing into the low 70s.

Sunday looks to kick off an unsettled stretch heading right into Thanksgiving. Expect clouds to thicken up Sunday morning with increasing rain chances. The extra clouds and rain will keep temperatures very cool Sunday afternoon, likely in the upper 50s northwest of I-4 and low-to mid 60s southeast.

Temperatures Sunday

The most widespread rain at this point looks to fall Sunday and then Monday night through Wednesday. Sunday’s rain will be chilly with highs only in the 50s and 60s!

A front that has stalled to our south will push back north Monday, this will help to warm temperatures up Monday, but will also keep clouds and rain around.

Most of Monday afternoon will be dry with just a few showers, but widespread rain, some heavy at times, will move back in Monday night into Tuesday. Rain chances stay elevated Wednesday. A widespread 1-3″ of rain will be possible from Sunday morning through Wednesday.

Temperature Trend

Scattered storms will be possible Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, but it won’t be a washout. Highs will also be warmer, jumping back to the mid-to-upper 70s.

Thanksgiving

The coolest air of the season plunges in behind a cold front black Friday.

Tropics update:

No new development is expected over the next five days. Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.