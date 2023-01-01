Gray start to 2023 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For most of Sunday, we will see more clouds than sunshine. High temperatures stay above the normal of 71 degrees, but it will be slightly cooler than the past few days.

Highs Sunday top out in the mid 70s. The humidity will remain elevated for this time of year.

Future radar

By the evening, you’ll start to notice more breaks in the clouds.

That will set the stage for more sunshine Monday. The sunshine will help push temperatures back to around 80 degrees by the afternoon. The 80s and sunshine stick around through the middle of the upcoming work week.

As that first work week of 2023 draws to a close, rain chances will start to tick back up again. Behind that system Thursday, jacket-worthy weather returns to Central Florida. This round of cooler air will not match the pre-Christmas Arctic blast.

