Another very warm day, but changes on the way. Here’s what to expect

Orlando area to see rain, cooler temperatures Friday

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Florida beach.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for one more day with temperatures near record highs.

Expect a high in the mid-80s in Orlando on Thursday. The record high in Orlando on this date is 87, set in 1985. The average high for this time of year is 73.

Friday’s high will be 78, however, as a front approaches the region. Rain chances will be 60%.

We will stay unsettled for a bit through the weekend, with rain chances at 20% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday.

Expect high temperatures in the low 70s on Saturday and the mid-70s on Sunday.

We will be dry next week, with highs in the mid-70s and 80s.

