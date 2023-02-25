Here’s why it’s been so hot in Central Florida, why it will last

ORLANDO, Fla. – The weather has been wacky across the country this past week. In the South and Mid-Atlantic, there has been record warmth. In the West, record cold.

While extreme, this weather pattern matches up with what is typically seen during a La Nina winter.

Winter in a La Nina pattern is often characterized by warmer and drier than normal conditions in the South and Southeast U.S.

La Nina

During a La Nina, the harshest weather of the season in terms of winter weather is normally focused from the western Great Lakes region into the Northern Plains and Pacific Northwest.

[TRENDING: Matt Austin answers your questions | 2 children dead, father in serious condition after crash | Become a News 6 Insider]

The calling card of the La Nina pattern is the subtropical ridge that typically sets up over the extreme southwest Atlantic and Caribbean.

Upper Level Pattern

Not only do these systems help to force cold and moisture north, but they are also a heating source. Areas under the influence of these weather features are hot and dry. High pressure promotes sinking air. When air sinks, it warms up and dries out.

Looking Ahead

While backing off slightly for the week ahead, this chunk of high pressure will remain anchored across the Caribbean and Southwest Atlantic ocean keeping temperatures in the southeast much above normal through the first week of March.

This will keep rain chances nonexistent for Florida through most if not all of the work week.

All of the active weather will remain west of the Rockies initially and ride up and over the area of high pressure through the week. A large dip in the jet stream is bringing a historic snowstorm to the mountains just outside of Los Angeles.

A rare blizzard warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the mountains of Southern California.

Thanks @gdimeweather for unearthing a Blizzard Warning we issued on Feb 4, 1989. Here is the Special Weather Statement. Looks like it was issued after reports came in. Even if this is not our 1st, this is a dangerous storm. Do not travel in the mountains Fri & Sat. #cawx #LARain pic.twitter.com/jINqMIwHSH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 22, 2023

This storm will move into the Plains Sunday night bringing the risk for severe weather into early Monday morning. As this coast-to-coast storm moves east it could bring coastal areas of the Northeast the biggest snowfall of the season.