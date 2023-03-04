85º

Slight rain chances return to Central Florida as temperatures approach records again

Highs climb into the upper 80s Saturday before cooldown

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A few showers will be around Saturday, starting in the afternoon north of Orlando and slowly pushing down the peninsula for the evening. The showers will be possible as a weak cold front moves closer to the region.

Rain chances as a whole are only at 20%.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds for most of Central Florida on Saturday.

Highs Saturday

Future radar

With temperatures flirting with 90 degrees Saturday, records will once again be in jeopardy.

Record high temperatures Saturday

A few stray showers may linger into Sunday morning.

Behind the front Sunday, highs will turn slightly cooler with mostly sunny skies. Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Temperatures head back to the mid-to-upper 80s next week.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

