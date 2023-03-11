67º

Clearing skies today, cooler next week

Warming to 82° today

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a front moving through Central Florida.

Clearing skies can be expected through the afternoon.

Expect a high temperature of 82° on Saturday. The average high is 78°.

Expect a high temperature of 86° on Sunday.

Don’t forget to set your clock ahead one hour before bed on Saturday night.

On Monday, we pinpoint a new front with a 60% coverage of rain and a high of 84°.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will only be near 70°.

Morning lows will be in the 40s.

We will be dry all of next week after Monday.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

