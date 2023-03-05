Few showers early with a couple of afternoon thunderstorms

While we won’t break records Sunday, it won’t be all that cool either. Highs with a mix of clouds and sunshine get back to the low-to-mid 80s.

ORLANDO, Fla – While we won’t break records Sunday, it won’t be all that cool either. Highs with a mix of clouds and sunshine get back to the low-to-mid 80s.

A few showers will be around in the morning through early afternoon along a weak cold front, but most will be dry.

With the heating of the day, a few storms will fire up along the sea breeze. The combination of the sea breeze and weak cold front will help to generate downpours and thunderstorms, mainly south of Orlando and along I-95.

Future radar

A few more downpours will be possible Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

Most of the days ahead are dry until late in the week when there is the potential for a stronger cold front to push through. By next weekend, highs could dip below normal for the first time in a long time. Average highs are in the upper 70s for early March.

The wildfire threat remains elevated Sunday, especially along the I-4 corridor.

Wildfire threat

