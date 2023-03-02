Drought conditions expand through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been hot. It’s been dry. Now, per the latest drought update from the United States Department of Agriculture, nearly all of Central Florida is considered to be in a moderate drought.

For the entire state of Florida, moderate drought conditions expanded to 65%, up from 30% from last week’s drought update.

The preseason outlook forecast that drought conditions were likely to develop by late in the winter due to La Nina persisting.

Most of Central Florida is running 2 to 3 inches below normal in the rainfall department since the start of 2023.

[TRENDING: WATCH IT AGAIN: NASA, SpaceX Crew-6 mission launches from Florida | Researcher begins 100-day stay at Florida underwater hotel | Dad accused of killing daughter, 3 others in Brevard County home | Become a News 6 Insider]

Rainfall

The dry conditions, combined with low relative humidity and gusty winds, will lead to an elevated wildfire risk Friday.

Scattered rain chances return for the weekend, but they are not expected to be widespread or amount to much. There may be a shot at a quick round of heavier rain later Monday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: