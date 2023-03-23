5 planets are aligning. Here’s how to see rare event

Planet-peepers, it’s time to mark your calendars because five planets will soon align in the night sky!

The rare alignment, which includes Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars, is expected to occur on Tuesday March 28.

The best time to spot the planets will be just after sunset across the western sky. Sunset takes place at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday.

But like most planetary events, there is a bit of a catch to viewing all five planets.

Although it’s not impossible, Jupiter will be tricky to spot due to its close proximity to the sun.

Due to its distance and small size, Uranus will be the planet not visible with the naked eye. A telescope will be needed to spot it.

Your next chance to see another significant planetary arrangement will be in early September 2024.

Before then, we will have plenty of action in the sky, as 2023 is packed with exciting astronomical happenings throughout the year. Click here to see the top five celestial events you won’t want to miss.