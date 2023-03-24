Getting H-O-T in Central Florida. How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure continues to dominate the Central Florida forecast, leading to lots of heat over the next few days.

Expect a high of 90 degrees Friday in Orlando. The average high in Orlando on this date is 80. The record high on this date is 96, set in 1907.

There’s a 10% chance of rain on Saturday, with a high of 92.

Since the beginning of the year, Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.84 inches.

Expect a high of 92 on Sunday and Monday, with rain chances increasing to 30% by Tuesday.

As of now, highs could drop near the average of 80 degrees by the middle of next week.

Enjoy the beach!