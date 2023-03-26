Feeling like summer in Central Florida! More records could be broken

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s feeling like early summer than the start of spring. With the help of sunshine and southerly breeze, highs once again surge into the low and possibly even mid 90s. Like Saturday, a stray heating-of-the-day storm will be possible, but most will go without seeing a drop of rain Sunday. Most towns across Central Florida will have a very good chance of breaking high temperature records.

Records Sunday

Everyone will be in the ballpark.

It’s rinse wash and repeat Monday.

Things change Tuesday with a cold front poised to push down the peninsula. It will be warm Tuesday, around 90 degrees, but rain chances gradually rise. Behind the front Wednesday, highs return to the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is average across Central Florida for late March.