Instability in atmosphere may bring rain to some in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scattered showers and storms return to the Central Florida forecast Monday afternoon, but it won’t be widespread.

We are tracking a weak boundary off the east coast of Florida Monday morning. This will help inject some added moisture and instability into the eastern half of the area this afternoon. By lunchtime, the sea breeze will begin to push inland as it develops scattered showers and storms along the way. The latest forecast is showing a 30-40% chance for coastal counties and as far inland as eastern Seminole, Osceola and Orange counties.

Environmental conditions remain supportive of a few isolated strong storms that will be capable of wind gusts of up to 45 mph, lightning and even small hail. Showers and storms will stat to dissipate in the late afternoon, with the last of the activity pushing offshore in the evening.

Outside of the rain that develops, expect another warmer-than-average day with plenty of high clouds. Inland highs will run about 10 degrees above normal, at about 90 degrees. Along the coast, highs will stay in the mid- to upper 80s.

Starting Tuesday and through most of the week, a large ridge of high pressure will take hold and keep the region very dry and hot. Expect several days to be on record watch, as highs soar into the lower 90s.

The combination of hot and dry conditions is going to keep our fire danger risk elevated for all of Central Florida. At this point, five counties remain with a burn ban in place as drought conditions worsen.

We could shave off a few degrees by Easter weekend, with a touch of rain added to the mix.