Hot end to the weekend, even hotter week ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We all could use the rain, but most won’t see any during the week ahead.

The weekend will end on a dry note for most of Central Florida. A stray, passing shower will be possible in Osceola County later Sunday afternoon. Highs top out around 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday, with the heating of the day, the east coast sea breeze is expected to fire up. With a breeze out of the west, any rain and storms that develop along the sea breeze are expected to remain along and around Interstate 95 in Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties.

Highs Sunday

Future radar

You may want to pack an umbrella for the kids after school or prepare for a quick downpour or storm on the commute home from work if you live near I-95.

Keep showing the lawn and flowers some love if you live west of Orlando and near Interstate 75. The rain should not move anywhere close to us Monday.

The remainder of the week ahead appears hot with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. That would put most of Central Florida back in record territory in the temperature department.

The next shot of rain, and its slight, moves in Easter Sunday. The system providing the rain will be weakening on approach to the Sunshine State and dry air will likely prevail for the most part for the holiday weekend.

