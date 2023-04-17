WATCH LIVE: Troy Bridges’ weather briefing

ORLANDO, Fla. – After some leftover showers to start Monday, we will start to dry out as a front continues to move through the state.

The front brought strong and severe storms across Central Florida on Sunday, especially in Brevard County.

Skies will eventually clear, with more sunshine as the day goes on.

Expect drier air and low humidity for the next several days.

Highs will be in the low 80s in the Orlando area on Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s by the middle of the week and in the upper 80s for the end of the week.

Rain chances return by the end of the week. High temperatures will be near 90 through the weekend as well.