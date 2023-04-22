Dodging a few storms in Central Florida, but a couple could be strong

ORLANDO, Fla. – A lot of Central Florida will go without seeing a drop of rain Saturday, but the few storms that do develop could be strong.

The first half of the day will be mainly sunny and dry. Highs climb into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Future rain

Around 1 p.m., a few downpours start to develop along and around Interstate 95. The Orlando area and points west will remain dry with a few passing clouds.

By dinner, storm chances start to go up for areas along and east of Interstate 4. It’s around dinner and a little beyond sunset when the few storms out there could turn strong.

Future radar

An isolated, damaging wind gust or small hail will be possible in addition to heavy rain and lightning. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out right along the coast where there will be shifting winds. That threat, however, is low.

A weak cold front then crosses Central Florida late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Drier and less humid air spills in behind the front for Sunday afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will start a very unsettled and likely wet stretch across Central Florida. Rounds of rain, potentially heavy at times, will be common from later in the day Tuesday all the way through Friday. It won’t rain all day each day, but rain and storm chances will be elevated.

