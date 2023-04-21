CRAZY VIDEO: Waterspout lands on Florida beach, causes chaos

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Video from News 6 partner WPLG-TV’s helicopter showed a waterspout Friday afternoon off Hollywood Beach.
The waterspout was 2-3 miles offshore before coming on land as a brief tornado.
The spout formed as thunderstorms moved in off the coast.
Sky 10 video showed a beachgoer and umbrellas being knocked over by the twister.
￼🌪️ Watch the moment a waterspout makes landfall as a tornado this afternoon on Hollywood Beach, throwing around chairs and umbrellas along the Hollywood Broadwalk. pic.twitter.com/YCq5zXjMvw— Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) April 21, 2023
Waterspout just moved onshore at Hollywood Beach. As seen from my tv 👀 @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/q93evsqjCM— Betty Davis (@BettyDavisWPLG) April 21, 2023
LOCAL 10 WEATHER ALERT - A Tornado Warning has been issued for the highlighted areas. For more info http:https://t.co/bvOgI0ZMat pic.twitter.com/NWhHZ90otR— WPLG Local10 Weather (@Local10Weather) April 21, 2023