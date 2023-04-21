82º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

CRAZY VIDEO: Waterspout lands on Florida beach, causes chaos

Brief tornado knocks over beachgoer, umbrellas

WPLG.com Staff

Tags: Florida, Weather, Waterspout, Strange Florida
Funnel cloud lands on Hollywood Beach. (WPLG-TV)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Video from News 6 partner WPLG-TV’s helicopter showed a waterspout Friday afternoon off Hollywood Beach.

The waterspout was 2-3 miles offshore before coming on land as a brief tornado.

The spout formed as thunderstorms moved in off the coast.

Sky 10 video showed a beachgoer and umbrellas being knocked over by the twister.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Watch more video on WPLG.com.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES