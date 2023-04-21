Dodging a few storms in Central Florida heading into the weekend

Most of Central Florida will see a mix of clouds and sunshine through the early afternoon. With our breeze out of the east, we will see a few light showers sneak on shore right along the coast through the morning.

With our breeze out of the east, we will see a few light showers sneak on shore right along the coast through Friday morning. Those will fizzle out as they move inland. Rain chances through the morning are at 10%.

Highs with a mix of clouds and sun top out in the mid-80s.

After lunch, a stray downpour is possible for the Orlando area.

Future radar

The best shot of rain and storms, at 30%, will come later in the afternoon and especially the evening.

Be on the lookout for a few storms, especially around and west of Orlando for the commute home from work.

Future radar

Storms could linger around I-75 before drifting back toward Orlando and Kissimmee late Friday.

Saturday will start off dry and muggy under partly cloudy skies.

Later in the afternoon and evening as weak cold front moves closer, a few storms will be possible.

While most of Central Florida will be dry -- rain chances are only 20% -- the storms that do develop could be strong.

Severe threat Saturday

It will turn breezy and sunny by Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s. It will again be a little less humid behind the front.

The weather looks to turn wetter by the middle and part of next week.