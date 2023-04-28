When will it end? More severe storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More moisture and energy will move into Central Florida from the Gulf of Mexico, leading to the risk of another round of strong to severe storms.

Weather officials have placed the region at a “marginal risk” for severe weather on Friday.

The main threats will be strong winds, lightning, heavy rain and hail.

Rain moves in around noon and should pass through the area by late evening. We could see some of those strong storms developing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s in Orlando, with a 60% coverage of rain.

Rain coverage will be 60% on Saturday and 70% on Sunday.

Expect a high in the upper 80s for Saturday, but only the upper 70s on Sunday.

Next week looks mostly dry, with highs in the low and mid-80s.