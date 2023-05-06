Dodging a few downpours to start the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the wind shifting off of the Atlantic, the rain chances will be going up a little bit. Expect downpours closer to the coast through Saturday morning, with a few downpours moving inland by the early afternoon.

Future radar

Expect downpours closer to the coast through Saturday morning, with a few downpours moving inland by the early afternoon.

Rain chances

Most of the rain chances moves out of Central Florida by the middle of the afternoon.

Rain chances

Highs will climb into the mid 80s with extra clouds building. You will also notice the breeze out of the east, gusting to around 25 mph Saturday afternoon.

With the east wind into the shoreline, the threat for dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast will be very high.

Rain chances dip to 20% Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with a continued breeze.

By Monday highs will flirt with 90 degrees. Through the middle of the week high temperatures will surge into the low-to-mid 90s.

A new system will take temperatures back down to the 80s by the end of the work week.