Heat increases, so does the fire danger

Orlando – A ridge of high pressure will keep Central Florida hot and dry for the next few days enhancing the dry conditions and elevating fire weather concerns.

Central Florida remains dry and hot which is leading to elevated fire concerns as RH% values drop. (WKMG)

As the relative humidity values continue to drop this afternoon, the fire danger across all of Central Florida is at moderate levels. Outdoor burning is not advised.

Values below 40% are dry. (WKMG)

The rain-free days will further the rainfall deficit. Many cities need anywhere from 1 to upwards of 5 inches of rainfall just to be at normal levels for this time of year. The lack of rain, despite showers and storms that have passed by, keeps the soil and vegetation dry. Ultimately in the event of a fire, the dry vegetation ends up as the perfect fuel to keep fires going and spreading.

All cities in a rainfall deficit to date. (WKMG)

The one element that will keep Central Florida below a red flag warning through tomorrow will be the lighter wind speeds – had they been elevated like last week, those warnings would likely have been issued by the National Weather Service.

The less humid air does make the outdoors feel more pleasant. High temperatures west of Interstate 95 will soar to the upper 80s to low 90s. The coast will remain a bit cooler with the onshore breeze. Highs will stay in the low-to-mid 80s. The lighter winds will continue to improve marine conditions for boaters this afternoon and evening. Conditions on the water will be more favorable for boating tomorrow and Wednesday ahead of a weak front that will bring much needed rain relief.

Moderate Rip Current Risk All Week (WKMG)

Beachgoers should still use caution before entering the water. The lighter winds and improving seas can be misleading. The rip current risk remains moderate all week long. Be sure to check the current rip current risk with beach officials before entering the water. Sunday afternoon 15 people were rescued by lifeguards from the dangerous rip currents along the coast, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Wednesday a weak front will approach Central Florida which will bring moisture back into the air. A few isolated showers are possible midweek, be sure to keep the rain gear ready in the event you get one of the passing showers.

Rain chances week of May 8th (WKMG)

Thursday as the front sinks into central Florida, it will also weaken and eventually washout. Rain chances are slightly higher for Thursday, but even at 40% that is not widespread in coverage. The rain will help to bring pollen down from moderate levels as the rain dampens the allergens in the air. Highs will be near average for this time of year in the upper 80s. The wind cranks up out of the east to northeast gusting near 20 mph much of the day.

Start of the work week highs stay in the low 90s each day. Rain relief comes midweek through Thursday with highs back in the upper 80s. (WKMG)

High pressure strengthens Friday which takes the rain chances back down heading into the weekend.