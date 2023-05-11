74º

Inconvenient Weather Day: Strong storms possible for parts of Central Florida

Orlando, western counties to see threat in late afternoon, evening

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast, Inconvenient Weather Day
Rain and strong storms are possible in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing an Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida.

The Storm Prediction Center on Thursday has issued a marginal risk for areas of Central Florida west of Interstate 4.

This means we will see the risk for strong winds, heavy rain and lightning, as well as small hail, from 4-8p.m.

Rain chances are at 50% on Thursday and 30% on Friday.

Expect a high temperature of 88 degrees in Orlando.

For Mother’s Day weekend, we will be mostly dry, with only a 20% chance of rain on Saturday and a 10% chance of rain on Sunday.

Expect a high of 86 Friday and Saturday, with a high near 90 on Sunday.

We will continue with a moderate fire risk for most of Central Florida. Any storms that produce lightning could produce more fires due to dry conditions.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

