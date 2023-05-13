Inconvenient weather day: Rain, storms favor areas west of Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday will be an inconvenient weather day if you have plans to be outside. Most of the afternoon will be dry, but after 1 or 2 p.m., look for a few stray downpours to develop along/around I-4, especially north of Orlando.

Inconvenient Weather Day

Storms are not expected to be severe, but could bring heavy rain and lightning which could inconvenience your plans.

Through the middle of the afternoon rain and storm chances increase in between I-4 and I-75. Areas east of Orlando and close to the Atlantic coast will be pretty dry Saturday.

Rain chances Saturday

High temperatures top out in the upper 80s Saturday.

Drier air punches in for Mother’s Day. Highs under mostly sunny skies approach 90 degrees. A few storms could sneak in from north Florida late in the evening, but most will be dry.

Most of Monday is dry with highs surging into the lower 90s. The week ahead beyond Monday will feature increasing rain chances with highs in the low 90s.