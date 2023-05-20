75º

Dodging storms to start the weekend

Rain chances ramp up next week

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a washout Saturday, but if you have plans to be outside, be prepared to bring things indoors in case of rain or lightning.

Storm chances get underway after lunch in between I-4 and just inland of the Atlantic beaches.

The highest storm chances will be in between I-95 and I-75 later Saturday afternoon.

Overall, storm chances are at 40%. Highs top out around 90 degrees.

Storm chances will be at 40% Sunday, especially later in the day. Highs climb back to around 90 degrees. Rain chances soar to 70% Monday and remain elevated for most of the week ahead.

