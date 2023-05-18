87º

All at once: Rainbow, lightning bolt captured over Florida beach

Husband, wife catch cool moment in Cape Canaveral

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

John, of Cape Canaveral, captures a cool photo. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.Mother Nature put on a spectacular show Wednesday in Florida, with a display of majesty showcasing a rainbow and lightning bolt over a beach -- at the same time.

Husband and wife John and Rebecca, of Cape Canaveral, captured photos and video of the unique moment as thunderstorms passed through Brevard County.

The video embedded directly below is courtesy of Rebecca Concilus.

Strong storms ripped through a portion of the region Wednesday, with lightning striking a church in Ormond Beach, setting the steeple ablaze. No one was injured.

More thunderstorms are expected Thursday, prompting an Inconvenient Weather Day in Central Florida. Here’s what that means.

