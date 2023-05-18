All at once: Rainbow, lightning bolt captured over Florida beach

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Mother Nature put on a spectacular show Wednesday in Florida, with a display of majesty showcasing a rainbow and lightning bolt over a beach -- at the same time.

Husband and wife John and Rebecca, of Cape Canaveral, captured photos and video of the unique moment as thunderstorms passed through Brevard County.

Strong storms ripped through a portion of the region Wednesday, with lightning striking a church in Ormond Beach, setting the steeple ablaze. No one was injured.

More thunderstorms are expected Thursday, prompting an Inconvenient Weather Day in Central Florida. Here’s what that means.