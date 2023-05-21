Sunday evening starts a stormy week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A lot of Sunday afternoon will be sunny, dry and hot. Other than a couple of storms developing around lunch and through the early afternoon, most of Central Florida will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs surge into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Future radar

Widespread rain and thunderstorms develop around and after dinner. Expect the highest storm chances along and northwest of I-4, but rain and storms will gradually drift toward Orlando and I-95 through the evening.

Future radar

Storms could linger well into Sunday night.

Storms become even more widespread Monday. Expect scattered storms to develop in the early afternoon and becoming widespread for the Monday evening commute.

Future radar

Monday is an Inconvenient Weather Day for the possibility of storms significantly impacting your evening drive.

Inconvenient Weather Day

While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail. Any storm that develops will produce torrential rain and frequent lightning.

Storm chances stay elevated through Thursday.

Rain chances become relatively lower heading into Memorial Day weekend.

While storm chances are increasing, this probably isn’t the official start of the wet season. Here’s why.