Here’s how much rain has fallen in Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday is another Inconvenient Weather Day, so as you could spend it indoors wondering how much rain has already fallen this week, hopefully you don’t have to look much further.
Below is a non-exhaustive list of rain totals over the past week in Central Florida, based on model data (May 22-25).
By the way, there’s a 90% coverage of rain on Thursday and a 70% coverage on Friday, so the rain gauges will continue to get a workout.
The good news is that rain chances are much lower over Memorial Day weekend. There’s a 20% coverage of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be 10% on Memorial Day.
Orange
Central/east Orange County - 6.5-8.6 inches
Marion
Ocala National Forest - 6-8.8 inches
Near Ocala - 5-7 inches
Lake
Near Clermont - 5.5 inches
Sumter
Near Bushnell - 3.8 inches
Osceola
Kissimmee - 5.3 inches
Bull Creek - 6 inches
Polk
Near Lake Pierce - 7.5 inches
Brevard
Titusville - 4.5 inches
Rockledge - 2.5 inches
Volusia
Daytona Beach - 3.3 inches
