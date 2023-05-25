Here’s how much rain has fallen in Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday is another Inconvenient Weather Day, so as you could spend it indoors wondering how much rain has already fallen this week, hopefully you don’t have to look much further.

Below is a non-exhaustive list of rain totals over the past week in Central Florida, based on model data (May 22-25).

By the way, there’s a 90% coverage of rain on Thursday and a 70% coverage on Friday, so the rain gauges will continue to get a workout.

The good news is that rain chances are much lower over Memorial Day weekend. There’s a 20% coverage of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be 10% on Memorial Day.

Orange

Central/east Orange County - 6.5-8.6 inches

Marion

Ocala National Forest - 6-8.8 inches

Near Ocala - 5-7 inches

Lake

Near Clermont - 5.5 inches

Sumter

Near Bushnell - 3.8 inches

Osceola

Kissimmee - 5.3 inches

Bull Creek - 6 inches

Polk

Near Lake Pierce - 7.5 inches

Brevard

Titusville - 4.5 inches

Rockledge - 2.5 inches

Volusia

Daytona Beach - 3.3 inches

Rain totals over the past week in our market area, based on model data (May 22-25) (WKMG 2023)

