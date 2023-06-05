Showers sparse, rip currents rough as heat builds in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will be getting hot over the next several days as we pinpoint low rain chances.

Expect high temperatures in the Orlando area to top off in near 90.

Rain chances will be at 20% on Monday through Wednesday.

The chance of rain increases to 30% on Thursday and 50% on Friday.

High temperatures will reach 91 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday and stay near 90 for the weekend.

The risk for dangerous rip currents will remain high for the next several days. Expect seas up to 7 feet just offshore.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

We will have coastal flood advisories and a small craft advisory in effect for coastal zones.