What is that bright object lighting up western sky? Here’s what to expect while stargazing

ORLANDO, Fla. – You may have noticed shortly after sunset, a bright object in the western sky.

That is none other than our brightest planet and closest neighbor in our solar system, Venus.

Venus is situated in between two other stars and is sitting above the Beehive star cluster.

Venus and Mars

Just above and to the left of Venus sits our other neighbor, Mars. You’ll notice Mars has its iconic red tint.

Later, on June 21 and 22, the crescent moon joins the action in the western sky.

Share your stargazing photos on PinIt!:

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: