Timeline: Another round of strong storms possible to close out the work week

Storms gradually fade Thursday evening, but another round of storms is expected Friday. A few storms Friday could once again be severe with the main threats being isolated damaging wind gusts and hail.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms gradually fade Thursday evening, but another round of storms is expected Friday. A few storms Friday could once again be severe with the main threats being isolated damaging wind gusts and hail.

Severe threat Friday

Like Wednesday, a brief tornado is possible right along and near the Atlantic coast, but overall the tornado threat is very low.

Expect the storms Friday to get underway a little bit later than the past few days. A stray storm is possible after lunch with a few developing by dinner.

Future radar

The highest chance for storms comes around and after dinner. The highest shot for those storms to become strong or severe will be around Orlando and especially east.

Storms could linger late into Friday evening, especially along the coast.

Future radar

With the later start time Friday, highs are expected to climb into the lower 90s.

The heat is expected to crank up next week. Central Florida will make a run for the mid 90s early next work week.

Tropics Update:

The Atlantic basin remains quiet with no new development expected over the next seven days.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: