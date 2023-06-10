Scattered rain likely today then building heat later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Typical summer-like setup this weekend with daytime highs in the lower 90s and scattered rain and thunderstorms. As we head into the workweek, scattered rain is also possible on Monday. Beginning on Tuesday an area of high pressure will begin to build and expand over the area allowing temperatures to soar in the upper 90s by Wednesday. Rain chances are expected to be between 20-30% daily beginning on Tuesday. Heat Index values most likely will climb into the triple digits by Wednesday and that can be dangerous for people who work outside. Thursday looks like it’ll be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s.

TROPICS: Nothing expected to develop in the next several days.