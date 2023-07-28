Storm pattern returns to ‘normal’ across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the wake of a tropical wave that brought heavy rain to parts of Central Florida, the weather pattern across the Sunshine State will return to normal.

A few storms could linger Friday evening before fizzling out for the overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through Saturday morning before shower and thunderstorm chances increase after lunch.

Future radar

Storm chances increase by late in the afternoon for interior Central Florida.

Future radar

Storms could linger late around the I-4 corridor and through the Atlantic beaches as they gradually move back east.

Future radar

Highs Saturday and Sunday return to the low-to-mid 90s.

Rain chances will be at 60% again Sunday with storms firing late in the afternoon.

Tropics Update:

A tropical depression is likely to form sometime early next week in the Central Atlantic. Click here for the full tropical update. There are no immediate threats to Florida at this time.