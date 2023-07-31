Sea breeze storms to fire up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing an Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida.

Expect strong storms to begin around 2 p.m. and linger into the evening hours.

Some storms could be severe.

The main threat will be strong winds up to 60 mph as well as lightning and localized flooding.

The coverage of rain is up to 60% for today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect a high temperature of 95 in Orlando with the feels-like temperatures up to 105 before the heaviest rain comes.

Today’s rain is based on the east and west coast sea breezes coming together to fire up some strong to severe storms.

We will continue with the sea breeze storms each day this week.

Pinpointing the tropics:

We are watching two systems that will not impact the U.S. For now, they are “fish storms!”

Central Tropical Atlantic:

Shower and thunderstorm activity continues in association with an area of low pressure located about 750 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally favorable for development over the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so.

The system is expected to move northwestward at about 15 mph today, and then turn northward over the central subtropical Atlantic by late tonight or Tuesday.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 70%. Formation chance through 7 days is high at 80%.

Off the U.S. Mid-Atlantic Coast:

Shower and thunderstorm activity has recently shown little change in organization in association with an area of low pressure located offshore of the U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast.

Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some development, and a short-lived tropical cyclone could develop before the system merges with a frontal boundary within the next day or so.

Regardless of whether the system becomes tropical or not, gale-force winds are expected starting later today.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 30%. Formation chance through 7 days is low at 30%.

