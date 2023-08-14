Heat advisories, warnings issued for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today is the Weather Alert Day.

We have heat advisories for most of Central Florida and excessive heat warnings for Marion and Flagler counties until this evening.

Expect a high temperature of 96.

The record high for today in Orlando is 98 set in 2007. Expect a high of 96 in Orlando.

The record high for Sanford today is 98 set in 2013. Expect a high of 97 in Sanford.

Expect a high of 94 in Daytona Beach. The record for Daytona Beach is 96 set in 2010.

Rain chances will increase to 50% after 2 p.m.

Rain chances will be higher this week than we saw last week at 60% for Tuesday and for Wednesday and 70% for Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 90s for the next several days with slight relief by Thursday as high temperatures reach 93 in Orlando.

Pinpointing the tropics:

We are currently watching two areas of low pressure, mainly off the coast of Africa with no chance of development in the next two days and a 20% chance within the next seven days.

