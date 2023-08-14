Staying blazing hot, but relief from Florida heat wave in sight

Floridians know true relief doesn’t come until late September or even October, but the heat wave that has gripped Florida over the past week is coming to an end.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida has made it to the beginning of the end to the excessive Florida heat wave.

This means the feels like temperatures of 110-116 from last week will fall back to more typical values of 100-105.

Expect scattered storms to continue through Monday evening. That in and of itself is a step in the right direction as most of Central Florida has been dry in addition to the heat.

A large upper-high pressure system that has been parked over the north Gulf Coast is expected to drift west, toward the Desert Southwest. As this happens, each day through the middle of the week will start to look and feel more like a typical Florida summer.

Highs Tuesday will still hang out in the mid-to-upper 90s. The feels like temperature could still eclipse 110 across parts of Central Florida. Storm chances however will continue to climb.

Storm chances will be at their highest in nearly 10 days Tuesday. Look for widespread storm chances by Tuesday evening.

The heat index Wednesday will still be hot, in the 105-110 range, but by Thursday the heat index will be more normal, in the 100-105 ballpark.

Rain and storm chances will be elevated, greater than 60%, helping to improve your crunchy lawn if you haven’t watered.

Tropics Update:

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted two tropical waves across the Atlantic for possible tropical development. Click here for the full tropics update.

