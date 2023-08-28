Here’s what you need to know about tropical watches issued for portions of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the forecast track and cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Idalia has shifted a little more to the east. The intensity forecast also changed, ramping up the storm to possibly a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida early Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Idalia (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

As a result, hurricane watches have been issued for Sumter County and tropical storm watches for Lake and Polk counties until further notice.

Tropical Storm Idalia (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

The primary concerns for Central Florida is tropical downpours, strong wind gusts that could potentially cause damage and the chance for isolated tornadoes in fast moving storms as early as Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Idalia (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

There is an increasing risk for tropical storm force winds and gusts outside watch areas including along and north of Interstate 4. Hurricane force winds are possible in Sumter County where the watch has been issued.

Tropical Storm Idalia (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Tropical downpours will be capable of producing 2-3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches possible as of the latest model runs.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible in fast moving storms that develop Tuesday night into Wednesday as Idalia passes by to the north.

ACTIONS

As changes happen more frequently to the forecast for Idalia, those changes made need to be followed as they could make a big difference in the potential impacts mentioned above.

Tropical Storm Idalia (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Having your hurricane supply kit ready to go in the event you need to use it.

Be ready to act if or when additional watches or warnings are issued.

